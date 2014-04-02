Cape Girardeau Asst. Police Chief laid to rest

The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced the passing of Assistant Police Chief Roger Fields

The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced the passing of Assistant Police Chief Roger Fields

The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced the passing of Assistant Police Chief Roger Fields

The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced the passing of Assistant Police Chief Roger Fields

Cape Girardeau's Assistant Police Chief was laid to rest Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral services for Roger Fields started at 10 a.m. at the at Connection Pointe Church in Jackson, Mo.

Internment was at Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Asst. Chief Fields died Sunday from what the department calls a "complex medical condition."

Before being promoted to Assistant Police Chief, he served as commander of the operations bureau for three years.

Asst. Chief Fields was with the Cape Girardeau Police Department for 26 years.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.