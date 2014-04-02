Mother: No drugs in SIU student's system at death

According to Carbondale police, Varughese's family is offering a reward of at least $5,000 for information leading to the recovery of the man.

Police say foul play is not suspected after the body of a missing Southern Illinois University student was found. He was found in a wooded area of the 1400 block of East Main Street. Police believe the terrain and low temperatures may have contributed to his death.

Police have found the body of a missing SIU student. He was found in a wooded area of the 1400 block of East Main Street. Police believe the terrain and low temperatures may have contributed to his death.

The family of a missing Southern Illinois University student is asking for the public's help.

The Illinois State Police say it was a routine stop, but would that have helped local law enforcement in the case of a missing Southern Illinois University student?

The toxicology reports are back in connection to the February death of an SIU student, according to the victim's mother.

Lovely Varughese tells Heartland News the results showed no alcohol or drugs in her son's system at the time of his death.

She says she was not surprised to learn that her son, Varughese Pravin, was clean the night he disappeared and is very proud of him.

Lovely says earlier this week she got a call from the Carbondale Police Department about the results.

She says she was relieved about the findings, and is proud of her son.

Over the last few months, she and the rest of Pravin's family had to deal with a lot of negative things written and said about him and hopes this will shed some light on his character.

That includes a Tweet Pravin wrote about his bloody knuckles the night he disappeared.

In a video on YouTube, Pravin's sister Priya talks about the findings.

"There was something holding a window up and when Pravin tried to take it out," said Priya. "The window slammed down on his hand. Knowing my brother he would over exaggerate something like that just to get other people to laugh. There is also a rumor going around that Pravin was intoxicated that night and caused his own death and that drugs were also involved. Tests show that Pravin's blood tested negative for both alcohol and drugs."

Prayvin was found dead in a wooded area of Carbondale near the Kohl's and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Heartland News has reached out to the Jackson County Coroner for confirmation on this and have not heard back yet.

According to the Carbondale Police Chief, the case remains open and officers are still conducting interviews in this case.

