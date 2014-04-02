Southern Ill. man charged with wife's slaying in court

A West Frankfort man has been charged with murder after his wife was found shot in the head in the couple's home.

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS/AP) - A southern Illinois man accused of killing his wife was in court on Wednesday morning.

John Adams was in a Franklin County courtroom Wednesday where he is facing charges on two counts of first degree murder for Monday's shooting of his wife Kendra Adams.



He will be back in court on April 16

John Adams, of West Frankfort, is being held on $2 million bond in the Franklin County Jail.

Investigators say Kendra Adams had been shot in the back of the head with a small-caliber weapon.

It wasn't immediately clear if John Adams has an attorney. He does not have a listed home telephone number.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.