Southern Ill. man charged with wife's slaying in court

Southern Ill. man charged with wife's slaying in court

John Adams (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department) John Adams (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department)

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS/AP) - A southern Illinois man accused of killing his wife was in court on Wednesday morning.

John Adams was in a Franklin County courtroom Wednesday where he is facing charges on two counts of first degree murder for Monday's shooting of his wife Kendra Adams.

He will be back in court on April 16

John Adams, of West Frankfort, is being held on $2 million bond in the Franklin County Jail.

Investigators say Kendra Adams had been shot in the back of the head with a small-caliber weapon.

It wasn't immediately clear if John Adams has an attorney. He does not have a listed home telephone number.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

