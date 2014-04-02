Registration for new distance-delivered RLC associate degree begins May 5

Beginning May 5, students can enroll in Rend Lake College’s new distance-delivered associate degree program. Classless begin August 18 for the Associate in Science Degree program.

The program is made up mainly of online classes, allowing students to complete work at their convenience.

The remainder of the classes will be delivered in a hybrid format, consisting of online coursework with a small number of face-to-face meetings announced in advance.

The classes are for those who may have difficulty attending college in the traditional face-to-face setting and is suited to working adults, stay-at-home parents and more.

The Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools has given its approval to allow RLC to offer this degree. College officials will continue working to polish this new offering and to investigate additional distance-delivery options in the future.

“Rend Lake College is continuously seeking ways to improve the educational opportunities for the residents of our district," Chris Kuberski, Vice President of Academic Instruction at RLC, said. "Offering an online degree is yet another way for us to provide a quality education in a convenient and affordable format.”

“Distance delivery is an option that is needed in our community,” said RLC President Terry Wilkerson. “The simple fact is that people have tighter schedules today, and it’s difficult for many people who want a college education to attend classes on a set schedule at a brick-and-mortar location. The goal of this program is to enable more people to pursue a college degree.”

Those enrolling in this distance-delivered program will pay in-district tuition regardless of residency.

The curriculum includes several general education core classes in subjects such as English, mathematics, computer science, psychology and health, in addition to various business classes.

To set up a registration appointment or for more information, contact the Rend Lake College Academic Advisement Center at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1266, or at advising@rlc.edu. For more information about RLC, visitwww.rlc.edu/journey.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.