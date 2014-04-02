'National Work Zone Awareness Week' fun run/walk

WILLOW SPRINGS, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is inviting Missourians to help kick-off National Work Zone Awareness Week in Southeast Missouri with a fun run/walk.

The event is Saturday, April 5, with the race starting at the Willow Springs High School Football Field.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the race will begin at 9:30 a.m. Participants may choose to show their support for work zone safety by taking part in a 1-mile fun run/walk or 5K.

"National Work Zone Awareness Week will officially begin Monday, April 7," said Assistant District Engineer Chris Rutledge. "Hosting the event on Saturday is a good way for us to promote the upcoming work zone awareness festivities across the state and get Missourians involved."

Registration is $10 for adults and $5 for children (under 10). Proceeds will go to MoDOT's Benevolent Fund.

"This event is a great opportunity for Southeast Missouri families to join the MoDOT team in raising awareness about the importance of work zone safety," said Rutledge.

For more information or to access the registration form, please visit MoDOT's website.

