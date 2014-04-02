April is National Safe Digging Month and utility companies are reminding residents before they start digging in their yards this spring to play it safe.

You can call 811 to have all your buried utility lines marked.

Utility companies say residential pipeline damage most often occurs during digging and excavation activities such as: planting a tree, auguring a fence post hole, installing a deck or a complex home excavation project.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.