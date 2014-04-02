FBI needs help identifying suspected sexual predator - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FBI needs help identifying suspected sexual predator

(Source: FBI) (Source: FBI)
St Louis, MO (KFVS) -

Law enforcement is seeking the identity of a reported sexual predator known only as "John Doe 28."

According to the FBI, the male is reported to be involved with the exploitation of a child.

The video containing John Doe 28 first came to the attention of the National Center for Missing Children in November 2012.

John Doe 28 is described as a white male in his 30-40s with a receding hairline and wire framed glasses.

Images depict the subject and child inside a home with what appears to be a blue sofa and picture hanging on a wall in the background. The male was wearing a burgundy t-shirt with a fish or shark on the left side.

If you have any information contact the crimes against children investigator at your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

