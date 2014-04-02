FBI needs help identifying suspected sexual predator

Law enforcement is seeking the identity of a reported sexual predator known only as "John Doe 28."

According to the FBI, the male is reported to be involved with the exploitation of a child.

The video containing John Doe 28 first came to the attention of the National Center for Missing Children in November 2012.

John Doe 28 is described as a white male in his 30-40s with a receding hairline and wire framed glasses.

Images depict the subject and child inside a home with what appears to be a blue sofa and picture hanging on a wall in the background. The male was wearing a burgundy t-shirt with a fish or shark on the left side.

If you have any information contact the crimes against children investigator at your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

