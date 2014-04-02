Spring storms cause damage, flooding, outages in Heartland

Local storm reports from the National Weather Service in Paducah, KY:
Thursday
11:06pm - In the community of Tilset near Dexter, MO. a report of roof damage.
10:14pm - .75 inch hail in Sedgewickville, MO.
10:13pm - Major street flooding with some streets with large amount of running water in Marion, IL
10:10pm - Funnel cloud reported near Karnak and Vienna, IL
10:05pm - Trees and power lines down through the community of Poplar Bluff, Mo.
10:05pm - Funnel cloud spotted southwest of Poplar Bluff, MO
10pm - Widespread flash flooding in the community of Harrisburg, IL. Multiple streets under water. Residences starting to flood. Most of the flooding is occurring on the southeast side of town.
10pm - Widespread flash flooding in the community. Evacuations taking place. Vehicles stranded in Eldorado, IL
10pm - Thunderstorm wind gust northwest of Poplar Bluff, MO
9:46pm-Large funnel cloud reporter 1 mile east of Route 45 in New Burnside, IL.
9:44pm - Multiple trees down in the area north of Doniphan, Mo.
9:44pm - Funnel cloud reported southwest of New Haven, IL
9:44pm - Major flash flooding reported in the community of Omaha, IL. Hwy. 1 under water
9:44pm-55mph wind gust reported in Doniphan, MO
9:44pm-Funnel cloud reported north of Doniphan, MO
9:44pm- Funnel cloud reported 5 miles SW of New Haven, IL.
9:40pm-Funnel cloud reported 5 miles north of Doniphan, MO by the Sheriff's Office.
9:33pm-A number of vehicles swept off of the road in Union County. One home owner rescued. One home with water as high as the electrical panel.
9:29pm - Unconfirmed tornado in Shawneetown, IL
9:26pm - Quarter-size hail reported in Du Quoin, IL
9:14pm - Two funnel clouds reported by trained spotters Stoddard Co., Mo.
9:04pm-Funnel Cloud reported 4 miles north of Dudley, MO
8:53pm-1" hail reported in Puxico, MO
8:45pm-Funnel cloud 2 miles west of Jonesboro, IL near intersection of Route 127-146
8:24pm-1.75" hail, 3 miles west of Murphysboro, IL
8:24pm-Funnel cloud, 4 miles west of Puxico, MO
8:18pm-.75" hail in Jackson, MO
8:11pm-Tornado spotted 5 miles NE of Fairdealing
8:03pm-1" hail and 45 mph wind gusts in Doniphan, MO
8:01pm-.75 inch hail in Doniphan, MO (Viewer says electric off and on)
7:56pm-Funnel cloud spotted 5 miles north of Fairdealing, MO
7:40pm-1" hail, 5 miles south of Grandin, MO
7:20pm-.75" hail in Eldorado, IL
3:50pm-2.3 inches of rain, 2 mi. NE of Mt. Vernon, IL