Spring storms cause damage, flooding, outages in Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Spring storms cause damage, flooding, outages in Heartland

Trampoline destroyed in Scotty City, Mo. (Source: cNews) Trampoline destroyed in Scotty City, Mo. (Source: cNews)
Hail near Fairdealing, Mo. (Source: cNews) Hail near Fairdealing, Mo. (Source: cNews)
Crews rescued one person and a dog from a flooded house in Marion, IL. (Source: cNews) Crews rescued one person and a dog from a flooded house in Marion, IL. (Source: cNews)
South Buchanan in Marion, IL (Source: Megan Etheridge, Facebook) South Buchanan in Marion, IL (Source: Megan Etheridge, Facebook)
Storm damage in Cape Girardeau (Source: cNews, Adam Stepak) Storm damage in Cape Girardeau (Source: cNews, Adam Stepak)
(KFVS) -

Showers and thunderstorms moved across the Heartland Thursday evening causing damage, flooding and some power outages.

The National Weather Service confirms an EF1 tornado touched down near Carmi, Illinois Thursday. It reached peak winds of 100 miles per hour. It touched down 3.5 miles west, northwest of Carmi and was on the ground for 1.1 miles.

The NWS also confirms two EF0 tornadoes touched down in Union County. The first EF0 tornado was around 8:52 p.m. on Thursday, 4.5 miles northeast from Anna and ended 9.5 miles northeast of Anna, Ill. Peak wind was estimated at 80 mph with a path of 5 miles. The second EF0 was 9.5 miles northeast of Anna. Peak winds were 80 mph and the path 4.5 miles long.

A home with an attached garage was lifted and separated from the walls. A large 42`x 66` machine shed with attached lean-to partially was de-roofed and the doors blown inward. Several small structures were overturned. Approximately a dozen (mainly pine) trees were snapped or uprooted.

Road conditions

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 1255/Bonds Road is closed from about the 2 mile marker to mile point 2.270. This is near the KY 405/Oaks Road intersection in the Camp Creek area. Due to heavy rain over the last two days motorists should be alert for rising water along roadways near area rivers and streams. If you encounter flooded highways that are not marked by signs, please take note of the specific location and contact your local 911 call center.

According to Tom Beardslee with Scott County EMA, Highway 77 is closed Friday morning from County Highway 229 north of Oran, to the North Scott Ambulance Station south of Chaffee, due to power lines over the road.

Ameren crews are on scene working on the blockage. They've been working overnight to correct the issue. No estimate at this time on how long it will take, but they don't report many out of service.

Drivers can go around on County Highway 229 which is also known as Nunn Road.

Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports US 60 is closed at the 26 mile marker in Union County .Heavy rain through the night has put water over the road between Avery and the Union-Anderson County Line. Detour is via KY 136 and KY 359.

Flooding issues

We have reports of water over the road in numerous areas going north on 177 in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The intersection of Trail of Tears is reportedly flooded and there are logs over the road. There are also numerous flooded areas being reported in Saline County, Illinois.

Union County, Illinois officials are recommending residents stay off the road. They say a lot of roads in Union County are under water and they have several crashes and hydroplaning.

There are also reports of high waters in Saline County, Ill. but waters do seem to be receding Friday morning.

The Franklin County Highway Department has declared the following roads closed until further notice:

  • Deering Road
  • Peach Orchard Road at the Franklin/Perry County line
  • Park Street Road at the Franklin/Perry County line

Remember to NEVER drive across a flooded roadway.

Ameren Illinois asks people to please stay away from downed power lines and immediately report any downed lines at 1-800-755-5000.

Power Outages

Sam's Club in Cape Girardeau closed Friday morning due to a power outage. There are reports of a possible lightning strike, although that's not confirmed. Store managers say Ameren is working on the problem. They hope to re-open by 1 p.m. Friday.

As of 9:20 a.m. the following outages are being reported:

Ameren Missouri

  • Cape Girardeau County - 3
  • Jefferson County - 737
  • Mississippi - 3
  • St. Francois - 26
  • Scott County - 41

As of 9:30 a.m. the following outages are being reported:

Ameren Illinois

  • Alexander County - 3
  • Franklin County - 9
  • Gallatin County - 1
  • Jefferson County - 2
  • Saline County - 3
  • Union County - 1

Local storm reports from the National Weather Service in Paducah, KY:

Thursday

11:06pm - In the community of Tilset near Dexter, MO. a report of roof damage.

10:14pm - .75 inch hail in Sedgewickville, MO.

10:13pm - Major street flooding with some streets with large amount of running water in Marion, IL

10:10pm - Funnel cloud reported near Karnak and Vienna, IL

10:05pm - Trees and power lines down through the community of Poplar Bluff, Mo.

10:05pm - Funnel cloud spotted southwest of Poplar Bluff, MO

10pm - Widespread flash flooding in the community of Harrisburg, IL. Multiple streets under water. Residences starting to flood. Most of the flooding is occurring on the southeast side of town.

10pm - Widespread flash flooding in the community. Evacuations taking place. Vehicles stranded in Eldorado, IL

10pm - Thunderstorm wind gust northwest of Poplar Bluff, MO

9:46pm-Large funnel cloud reporter 1 mile east of Route 45 in New Burnside, IL.

9:44pm - Multiple trees down in the area north of Doniphan, Mo.

9:44pm - Funnel cloud reported southwest of New Haven, IL

9:44pm - Major flash flooding reported in the community of Omaha, IL. Hwy. 1 under water

9:44pm-55mph wind gust reported in Doniphan, MO

9:44pm-Funnel cloud reported north of Doniphan, MO

9:44pm- Funnel cloud reported 5 miles SW of New Haven, IL.

9:44pm-Major flash flooding reported in Omaha, IL. Highway 1 under water.

9:40pm-Funnel cloud reported 5 miles north of Doniphan, MO by the Sheriff's Office.

9:33pm-A number of vehicles swept off of the road in Union County. One home owner rescued. One home with water as high as the electrical panel.

9:29pm - Unconfirmed tornado in Shawneetown, IL

9:26pm - Quarter-size hail reported in Du Quoin, IL

9:14pm - Two funnel clouds reported by trained spotters Stoddard Co., Mo.

9:04pm-Funnel Cloud reported 4 miles north of Dudley, MO

8:53pm-1" hail reported in Puxico, MO

8:45pm-Funnel cloud 2 miles west of Jonesboro, IL near intersection of Route 127-146

8:24pm-1.75" hail, 3 miles west of Murphysboro, IL

8:24pm-Funnel cloud, 4 miles west of Puxico, MO

8:24pm-1.75" hail, 3 miles west of Murphysboro, IL

8:18pm-.75" hail in Jackson, MO

8:11pm-Tornado spotted 5 miles NE of Fairdealing

8:03pm-1" hail and 45 mph wind gusts in Doniphan, MO

8:01pm-.75 inch hail in Doniphan, MO (Viewer says electric off and on)

7:56pm-Funnel cloud spotted 5 miles north of Fairdealing, MO

7:40pm-1" hail, 5 miles south of Grandin, MO

7:20pm-.75" hail in Eldorado, IL

3:50pm-2.3 inches of rain, 2 mi. NE of Mt. Vernon, IL

Android app | iPhone app. Stay with Heartland News and www.kfvs12.com/weather for the latest developments.

If you can safely take pictures or video of the severe weather, upload them to www.kfvs12.com/cnews or email them to cnews@kfvs12.com. Remember, to include a description.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly