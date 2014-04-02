Spring storms cause damage, flooding, outages in Heartland

Showers and thunderstorms moved across the Heartland Thursday evening causing damage, flooding and some power outages.

The National Weather Service confirms an EF1 tornado touched down near Carmi, Illinois Thursday. It reached peak winds of 100 miles per hour. It touched down 3.5 miles west, northwest of Carmi and was on the ground for 1.1 miles.

The NWS also confirms two EF0 tornadoes touched down in Union County. The first EF0 tornado was around 8:52 p.m. on Thursday, 4.5 miles northeast from Anna and ended 9.5 miles northeast of Anna, Ill. Peak wind was estimated at 80 mph with a path of 5 miles. The second EF0 was 9.5 miles northeast of Anna. Peak winds were 80 mph and the path 4.5 miles long.



A home with an attached garage was lifted and separated from the walls. A large 42`x 66` machine shed with attached lean-to partially was de-roofed and the doors blown inward. Several small structures were overturned. Approximately a dozen (mainly pine) trees were snapped or uprooted.

Road conditions

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 1255/Bonds Road is closed from about the 2 mile marker to mile point 2.270. This is near the KY 405/Oaks Road intersection in the Camp Creek area. Due to heavy rain over the last two days motorists should be alert for rising water along roadways near area rivers and streams. If you encounter flooded highways that are not marked by signs, please take note of the specific location and contact your local 911 call center.



According to Tom Beardslee with Scott County EMA, Highway 77 is closed Friday morning from County Highway 229 north of Oran, to the North Scott Ambulance Station south of Chaffee, due to power lines over the road.



Ameren crews are on scene working on the blockage. They've been working overnight to correct the issue. No estimate at this time on how long it will take, but they don't report many out of service.



Drivers can go around on County Highway 229 which is also known as Nunn Road.



Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports US 60 is closed at the 26 mile marker in Union County .Heavy rain through the night has put water over the road between Avery and the Union-Anderson County Line. Detour is via KY 136 and KY 359.

Flooding issues



We have reports of water over the road in numerous areas going north on 177 in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The intersection of Trail of Tears is reportedly flooded and there are logs over the road. There are also numerous flooded areas being reported in Saline County, Illinois.

Union County, Illinois officials are recommending residents stay off the road. They say a lot of roads in Union County are under water and they have several crashes and hydroplaning.

There are also reports of high waters in Saline County, Ill. but waters do seem to be receding Friday morning.



The Franklin County Highway Department has declared the following roads closed until further notice: