The American Heart Association is encouraging you to "tweet your feet" for National Walking Day.The day, April 2, is designed to encourage better cardiovascular health by starting a walking routine.You can tweet photos of your feet using #AHALaceUp to show support for the mission and to encourage others to get at least 30-minutes of physical activity every day.National Walking Day is part of, the American Heart Association’s movement to help Americans live a healthier lifestyle through increased physical activity and healthy eating.