'Tweet your feet' for National Walking Day

The American Heart Association is encouraging you to "tweet your feet" for National Walking Day.

The day, April 2, is designed to encourage better cardiovascular health by starting a walking routine.

You can tweet photos of your feet using #AHALaceUp to show support for the mission and to encourage others to get at least 30-minutes of physical activity every day.

National Walking Day is part of My Heart. My Life., the American Heart Association’s movement to help Americans live a healthier lifestyle through increased physical activity and healthy eating.

