Heartland Sports scores Tuesday 4/1

After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.
Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday.
The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed him to a four-year contract.
There's a new football league in town...again. Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football.
Coach Tom Matukewicz and Redhawks are back. The team held their first spring practice Monday afternoon at Houck Stadium.
This marks the first of 15 Spring practices for the team.
