KSP investigating after human remains found in Livingston Co.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the discovery of human remains in Livingston County.

According to police, a hiker found a human skull on the banks of the Tennessee River on Monday, March 31 while he was searching for arrowheads.

Investigators responded to the area off Haddox Ferry Road and recovered the skull, along with multiple other items believed to be human remains. Investigators returned to the scene on Tuesday, April 1 and additional items were retrieved.

The Livingston County coroner is assisting in determining the identity of the remains.

Foul play is not suspected.

The Medical Examiner's Office will be assisting to make positive identification.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Department and Livingston County Emergency Management assisted the Kentucky State Police.

