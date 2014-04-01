Girl Scout troop visits Melaina's Magical Playland, learns about disability awareness

Girl Scout Troop 70028 from Clippard Elementary met Tuesday night at Melaina's Magical Playland to enjoy a family picnic while learning more about disability awareness.

Numotion loaned wheelchairs for the event and the girls learned how to use the playground as it was intended to be used, for children with different physical abilities.

The girls learned about Melaina and a little about why the playground was built. They also discussed ways to help others and how to treat people who have special needs.

They say they are very thankful to have such a wonderful area in our community.

