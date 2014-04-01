Officials investigating after lockdown at Murray State University

Officials are still investigating and looking for information in connection with a lockdown on Murray State University campus Tuesday night.The university was put on lockdown just before 9 p.m. due to a report of someone with a gun on campus near Franklin College.The suspect was described as wearing light colored shorts and a black tank top. He is believed to be a white male, 5'6" to 6 feet tall.Officials were able to locate a suspect fitting the description, after about an hour of searching, near Campus Evolution Village.According to Murray State University Vice President, one male was in custody and was questioned, but Carter tells us that man is no longer in custody.Carter also says there is not considered to be any danger at this time but the investigation continues into the incident.Murray State University has released the following statement on the incident:The original report and the surrounding circumstances are all being investigated.No shots were fired during the incident.Students were notified of the lockdown via text message and email from campus officials.A basketball game happening on campus was also put on lockdown, but once the male was taken into custody those at the game were allowed to leave.Anyone with information is asked to call the Murray State University Police 270-809-2222 or the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.

Murray State University

Here is the Board of Regents weapon's policy:

Weapons and Dangerous Materials

I. Definitions

1. For purposes of this policy, “weapons” means:

a. Any weapon from which a shot, readily capable of producing death or other serious physical injury, may be discharged. This includes firearms, and ammunition for firearms, and BB and pellet guns;

b. Any knife, other than an ordinary pocket knife with a blade less than 4 inches long, or sword;

c. Billy, nightstick, or club;

d. Blackjack or slapjack;

e. Nunchaku karate sticks;

f. Shuriken or death star;

g. Artificial knuckles made from metal, plastic, or other similar hard material;

h. Any bow and arrow.

2. For purposes of this policy, “dangerous materials” means any explosive device; fireworks including sparklers and smoke devices; incendiary device; toxic or poisonous chemicals or disease organisms; bomb; grenade; mine; rocket; or similar device or materials and includes the unassembled components from which such a device or any of the preceding can be made.

II. Policy Statement

Weapons and dangerous materials are prohibited on all property owned or controlled by Murray State University. This prohibition encompasses, but is not limited to, outdoor areas, classrooms, laboratories, residential colleges and other living facilities, office buildings, performance halls and auditoria, museums, dining facilities, athletics and recreational facilities and arenas, farms, parking lots, and vehicles on property owned or controlled by Murray State.

III. Exceptions

1. The Policy Statement does not apply to the extent that any weapons or dangerous materials are owned, controlled, and/or used in conformance with law and applicable standards by Murray State University as part of its regular operations, including its education and academic programs, or by any public agency with authority in connection with its regular operations.

2. The possession or use of weapons in connection with recognized University activities such as ROTC, MSU Rifle Team, and law enforcement training is not prohibited under the Policy Statement.

3. The Policy Statement does not prohibit the possession of a firearm, whether or not loaded, ammunition or other weapon by a person licensed to carry a concealed deadly weapon pursuant to KRS 237.110 if the weapon is contained in a private or University owned vehicle and is not removed from the vehicle

4. The Policy Statement does not prohibit the possession of a firearm, whether or not loaded, ammunition or other weapon with lawful authority if it is located in and not removed from a private or University owned vehicle and is kept in an enclosed container, compartment, or storage space installed as original equipment in the vehicle by its manufacturer, including but not limited to a glove compartment, center console, or seat pocket, and regardless of whether the container, compartment, or storage space is locked, unlocked, or does not have a locking mechanism.

5. The Policy Statement does not prohibit the possession by individuals listed in KRS 527.020 of weapons under the conditions referenced in that statute. Reference should be made to the statute for a complete listing of the individuals and applicable circumstances.

6. The Policy Statement does not apply to the extent that the presence or use of any weapons or dangerous materials is authorized by the President under terms and conditions that are consistent with law and any applicable standards and will protect the safety of persons and property at Murray State University. The President’s authority may be delegated as he/she deems appropriate.

IV. Violations

1. A student in violation of this Policy is subject to the “Student Disciplinary Proceedings” found in the Student Handbook and is subject to disciplinary action, including expulsion from the University, and all other appropriate legal actions.

2. An employee in violation of this Policy is subject to disciplinary proceedings in accordance with law and existing University policies and practice and is subject to disciplinary action, including termination of employment, and all other appropriate legal actions.

3. Others in violation of this Policy are subject to immediate removal from the University’s property and to all other appropriate legal actions.

V. Supplementation of this Policy

1. The reference in this Policy to particular weapons and dangerous materials is not intended to condone the presence of other devices, items, or materials which pose a risk of harm to persons and property at Murray State University.

2. The President is authorized to supplement this Policy in order to address other devices, items, or materials which may be hazardous to persons or property at Murray State University.

3. The President is authorized to amend or supplement this Policy if necessary to be consistent with law.

4. The President will provide appropriate notice of any supplementation or amendment. Violation of any such supplementation or amendment will subject the violator to the consequences provided under this Policy. The Board of Regents will be notified of any such supplementation or amendment as an informational item.