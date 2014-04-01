8.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Chile, Mo. State Treasurer recommends post-military job help for veterans

John Adams of West Frankfort has been charged with murder after his wife was found shot in the head in the couple's home.

Good evening,

A 8.2 magnitude earthquake has shaken northern Chile. A tsunami warning is in effect for Chile, Peru and Ecuador. A watch is in effect for Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

The Missouri State Treasurer met with federal representatives, Pentagon officials and community groups to learn how the state can create a partnership with military veterans. He released his report with recommendations on Tuesday. Todd Tumminia looked into it and will have more on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

If your computer is still running the Windows XP operating system, on April 8 it will be more exposed to viruses. Many homes and businesses still run on XP, including ATMs. However, bank security officials assure ATM users that your security is not at greater risk because of Microsoft’s changes.

A West Frankfort man has been charged with murder after his wife was found shot in the head in the couple’s home. According to West Frankfort Police Chief Shawn Talluto, a call came in around 11 a.m. Monday from 66-year-old John Adams who said he came into his house and found his wife, 52-year-old Kendra Adams, unresponsive on the floor. After questioning, John Adams admitted to shooting Kendra Adams.

A car crashed into the Kennett Walmart late Monday night and the driver is now facing charges. According to Kennett Police Chief Tim Trowbridge, the incident happened just before 11 p.m. when 19-year-old Vanessa Johnson of Arkansas passed out and drove into the Walmart.

A Nashville, Ill. woman was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle crash near Addieville, Illinois. The Washington County coroner’s office was notified of a death from a crash at State Route 177 and Covington Road near Addieville on Tuesday afternoon, April 1.

In national news, Army Private Chelsea Manning’s 35-year sentence for leaking reams of classified information is out of proportion with the offenses for which she was convicted, the lawyer who will represent her in court-martial appeals said Tuesday.

