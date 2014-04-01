April designated Child Abuse Prevention Month in Union County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

April designated Child Abuse Prevention Month in Union County

JONESBORO, IL (KFVS) - Keeping local kids safe is the message being sent across Union County this month.

Five mayors joined forces in Jonesboro on Tuesday to sign a proclamation, declaring April Child Abuse Prevention Month in Union County. Kendra Eads with the Two Rivers Child Advocacy Center says we need to make sure our kids know they are safe and feel safe reporting possible signs of abuse.

She says the message behind the proclamation is a simple one.

"That child abuse is happening in this county," said Eads. "And we all need to be more aware of the children in our lives and make sure that if we have any suspicions about child abuse, we make that report to the hotline."

Eads' group encourages residents to wear blue in April to help symbolize the goal of ending child abuse not just in Union County but across the region.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

