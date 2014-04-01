Mayfield man arrested in connection with 2 burglaries

A Mayfield man was arrested recently in connection with two burglaries in March.

Joshua Thorpe, 24, was charged with burglary 1st, burglary 3rd and nine counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken to the Graves County Jail.

According to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, Thorpe was picked up for questioning late Monday evening after deputies received information from the victim of the burglary. He said the victim found what he believed to be some of his property at a Mayfield business.

Sheriff Redmon contacted the business and confirmed the item that they had did belong to the person that reported the burglary.



During an interview with Thorpe, Sheriff Redmon said he told deputies that he went to the home on Carter Road on two different days. While he was there, he said he stole an air compressor and 10 guns.

Deputies said they also learned during the interview that a friend of his went with him to a pawn shop in Paducah and the friend sold nine of the guns. They then shared in the proceeds of the sale of the stolen guns.

Deputies say they also recovered another one of the guns in the Leeder Bottom area where Thorpe had allegedly discarded it after believing it did not work and was worthless.

Sheriff Redmon said this investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.

