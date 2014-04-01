Kids collect small change to make big difference in Pasta for Pe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kids collect small change to make big difference in Pasta for Pennies Program

(KFVS) -

More than 38,300 students throughout Arkansas, southern Illinois and eastern Missouri are helping make a difference by collecting spare change to kick off the 20th-annual Pasta for Pennies Program.

The program is presented by Olive Garden and benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Last year, students in Arkansas, southern Illinois and eastern Missouri raised $109,147 to support LLS. In 2013, students nationwide collected $10 million, bringing the total amount collected since the program’s inception to more than $80 million. Spare change raised through Pasta for Pennies helps support the mission to find cures and ensure access to treatments for blood cancer patients and improve the quality of life for patients and their loved ones.

During a three-week period in the school year, students in first through 12th-grade from more than 88 schools throughout Arkansas, southern Illinois and eastern Missouri will participate in Pasta for Pennies by filling collection jars and boxes in their classrooms with spare change. The top fundraising class at each participating school will receive a pasta party from their local Olive Garden restaurant.

“The commitment that these students have to the Pasta for Pennies program is outstanding,” said Debbie Kersting, executive director for the LLS Gateway Chapter. “It is through their efforts and generous donations that we continue to advance our goal: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.”

To help kick off Pasta for Pennies, local Olive Garden restaurants host lunches for representatives from participating schools. Olive Garden also provides marketing support and materials for 43 participating LLS chapters, including the Gateway Chapter.

“The spare change that these students collect makes a huge difference in so many lives,” said Grace Chiang, Olive Garden senior vice president of operations. “With the passionate participation of all the students, teachers and parents, we are confident that Pasta for Pennies will have another successful year supporting LLS and its mission.”

For more information on LLS, you can click here to visit them online.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly