1 dead after crash in Washington Co., IL

A Nashville, Illinois woman was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle crash near Addieville, Illinois.

The Washington County coroner's office was notified of a death from a crash at State Route 177 and Covington Road near Addieville on Tuesday afternoon, April 1.

Dorothea J. Tielemann, 79, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:59 p.m. by Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger.

According to Styninger, Tielemann was the driver of a vehicle that appeared to be driving north on the Covington Road (County Highway 27) when it ran through a stop sign and hit a westbound tractor trailer. He said she was wearing a seat belt.

Illinois state police say Tielemann was driving a 2014 Chevy Malibu and Bret G. Schuetz, 34, from New Baden, Ill. was driving a 2012 International five-axle truck/trailer combination. They say she was going northbound on Covington Road, approaching Illinois Route 177 and the tractor trailer was going westbound on Illinois Route 177.

Police say traffic on Covington Road is required to stop at Illinois Route 177, which is a "through roadway." They say the Malibu failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection. It hit the left-side of the refrigerated box trailer attached to the International.

The impact ruptured the refrigeration unit's fuel tank, causing the trailer to catch fire.

According to police, Schuetz was able to disconnect the International from the trailer, which was severely damaged by the fire.

They say the Malibu came to a rest on the southside of the road.



Tielemann's husband, Wilbert Tielemann, 81, was a passenger in the Malibu and was taken by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.

According to police, Schuetz was uninjured.



Styninger said he will perform toxicology testing.

