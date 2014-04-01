Five year, $50,000 pledge made to Three Rivers Activity Center P - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Five year, $50,000 pledge made to Three Rivers Activity Center Project

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Three Rivers College)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Leaders from the Three Rivers Endowment Trust and First Midwest Bank met to finalize a five-year, $50,000 pledge from First Midwest towards the Three Rivers Activity Center Project.

The Activity Center will be a state-of-the-art athletics center for the Three Rivers Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams.

Pictured from left to right are; Dale Dickerson; Norma McLane Smith; Emily Parks, Executive Director of the Three Rivers Endowment Trust; Allen Brooks, past chair of the Endowment Trust; and Ben Ressel, Vice President at First Midwest Bank of Poplar Bluff and Three Rivers College Trustee.

