Five year, $50,000 pledge made to Three Rivers Activity Center Project

Leaders from the Three Rivers Endowment Trust and First Midwest Bank met to finalize a five-year, $50,000 pledge from First Midwest towards the Three Rivers Activity Center Project.

The Activity Center will be a state-of-the-art athletics center for the Three Rivers Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams.

Pictured from left to right are; Dale Dickerson; Norma McLane Smith; Emily Parks, Executive Director of the Three Rivers Endowment Trust; Allen Brooks, past chair of the Endowment Trust; and Ben Ressel, Vice President at First Midwest Bank of Poplar Bluff and Three Rivers College Trustee.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.