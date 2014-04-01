Report: Some Heartland cities among least safe in MO

A report issued Tuesday, April 1 by a real estate company claims that some Heartland cities are among the least safe in Missouri.



The company, Movoto, released the report on the safest cities in the state.

Jackson is the only Heartland city that ranked in the top half of the rankings, showing up as number 22 out of 75 cities.

They based their report on the FBI crime statistics of cities with more than 10,000 residents.

Three Heartland cities: Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston ranked in the lower third of the safe cities.



You can click here to see the complete list of "Safest Places in Missouri."

