Man charged with wife's murder - Windows XP - Tracking storms

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
John Adams is accused of shooting his wife in the back of the head. John Adams is accused of shooting his wife in the back of the head.

A West Frankfort man has been charged with murder after his wife was found shot in the head in the couple's home yesterday. Allison Twaits has the latest details in the murder.

A car crashed into the Kennett Walmart late last night and the driver is now facing charges.

Come next week, your computer could be more exposed to viruses if it's still running Windows XP. Many homes and businesses still have that soon-to-be out-of-date system, including bank ATMs. Kadee Brosseau talked with bank officials today and joins us on Heartland News at Six with what you need to know.

Keeping local kids safe is the message sent across Union County this month. Five mayors joined forces in Jonesboro earlier today to sign a proclamation, declaring April Child Abuse Prevention Month in Union County.

Did you miss the health care deadline? It's not too late to get covered. A few routes remain open for those who missed the health care law's big enrollment deadline.

The Missouri House has endorsed legislation that would nullify some federal gun control laws the state considers to be infringements on gun rights.

A Missouri man is in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol after allegedly illegally crossing into Mexico while out of jail on bond.

Laura Wibbenmeyer and Grant Dade have been tracking storms this afternoon and possible severe weather tomorrow and Thursday.

Christy Hendricks
Digital Content Director
  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

