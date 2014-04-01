Man charged with wife's murder - Windows XP - Tracking storms

John Adams is accused of shooting his wife in the back of the head.

A West Frankfort man has been charged with murder after his wife was found shot in the head in the couple's home yesterday. Allison Twaits has the latest details in the murder.



A car crashed into the Kennett Walmart late last night and the driver is now facing charges

Come next week, your computer could be more exposed to viruses if it's still running Windows XP. Many homes and businesses still have that soon-to-be out-of-date system, including bank ATMs. Kadee Brosseau talked with bank officials today and joins us on Heartland News at Six with what you need to know.

Keeping local kids safe is the message sent across Union County this month. Five mayors joined forces in Jonesboro earlier today to sign a proclamation, declaring April Child Abuse Prevention Month in Union County.



Did you miss the health care deadline? It's not too late to get covered. A few routes remain open for those who missed the health care law's big enrollment deadline.

The Missouri House has endorsed legislation that would nullify some federal gun control laws the state considers to be infringements on gun rights.

A Missouri man is in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol after allegedly illegally crossing into Mexico while out of jail on bond.

Laura Wibbenmeyer and Grant Dade have been tracking storms this afternoon and possible severe weather tomorrow and Thursday.



Christy HendricksDigital Content Director