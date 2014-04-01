Kentucky, Wisconsin governors offer friendly wager on NCAA final four game

Governor Steve Beshear and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker are wagering on their home teams in Saturday’s NCAA Final Four men’s basketball game.

Gov. Beshear bet a fully stocked Kentucky bourbon bar that the University of Kentucky Wildcats will win; Gov. Scott offered Wisconsin beer, bratwursts and cheese for a Wisconsin Badgers victory.

“The Wildcats are playing their best basketball of the year, and they’ve already taken out three of last year’s Final Four teams,” said Gov. Beshear. “It will be a real treat to see these fantastic coaches, John Calipari and Bo Ryan, go head-to-head, but Kentucky clearly has the edge over the Badgers. We’ll look forward to grilling those Wisconsin brats after the Kentucky win on Saturday. Go Cats!”

“The Badgers season has been un-BO-lievable,” Governor Walker said. “With two great teams and great fan bases, this game will be one for record books. Under the leadership of Coach Ryan and with the exceptional talent of all our players, the Badgers have the momentum and skills to tame the Kentucky Wildcats and move onto the final. On Wisconsin and go Bucky!”

The Kentucky bourbon basket – created from a half-barrel from Maker’s Mark – will include some of the state’s best premium Bourbon brands – Woodford Reserve, Maker’s Mark, Wild Turkey, Jim Beam, Bulleit Bourbon, Four Roses, Evan Williams, Elijah Craig and Town Branch Bourbon. The barrel also will include barware, glasses, apparel and accessories to conduct a priceless Bourbon tasting. The basket is provided by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

“Kentucky has raised the bar in the NCAA Tournament, and this bet is proof that the Wildcats will keep the hardware – and the Bourbon – in the Bluegrass where it belongs,” said Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

The Cats will tip off against the Badgers on Saturday at 7:49 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.