Former Ky. deputy sheriff pleads guilty to anabolic steroid distribution

TAYLOR COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A former Taylor County, Kentucky deputy sheriff pleaded guilty Tuesday, before Chief Judge Joseph H. McKinley Jr., to charges of distributing anabolic steroids, a Schedule III controlled substance, according David J. Hale, United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky.

William Allen Rice, 38, of Campbellsville, pleaded guilty to all charges in a three-count federal indictment. According to the plea agreement, Rice sold Schedule III controlled substances on three separate occasions, between May 17, 2013 and August 10, 2013. On May 17, 2013, the defendant allegedly sold a bottle of Boldenone Undecylenate, a Schedule III non-narcotic, to another individual for $150.

On August 8, 2013, the defendant allegedly sold a bottle of Nandrolone Decanoate, a Schedule III non-narcotic, to another individual for $150. On August 22, 2013, the defendant then allegedly sold 10 bottles of Testosterone Enanthate from Lightning Pharmaceuticals in Cambridge, Massachusetts, an anabolic steroid and a Schedule III non-narcotic, to another individual for $950.

According to Hale, Rice was seen driving his assigned Taylor County Sheriff’s Office vehicle to prearranged meeting locations and wore his Taylor County Sheriff’s Office uniform and a pistol on his hip during one transaction with a confidential human source.

Rice was charged in a criminal complaint on October 1, 2013 and subsequently charged by federal grand jury indictment on October 16, 2013. The charges exposed Rice to a combined maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years, a combined maximum fine of $1,500,000, and a two-year term of supervised release.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Amanda E. Gregory and was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Kentucky State Police.

