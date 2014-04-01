McCracken Co. Public Schools update school calendar for 2013-14

McCracken County Schools updated their school calendar for 2013-2014.



They say they missed 15 instructional days due to inclement weather during the 2013-14 school year. Seven instructional days from the original calendar will be converted to planning days for staff members, leaving students with 169 days of instruction.

Instructional minutes will be added to the school day to achieve the 1,062-hour KDE requirement where necessary. All planning days will be completed prior to the last day for students, Friday, May 30. Closing day for staff members will be Saturday, May 31.

Six schools will add time to their school day to meet KDE requirements of instructional minutes. Below is the adjusted schedule that will begin Thursday, April 10.

Lone Oak Intermediate School- 7:20 a.m. -2:25 p.m. 15 minutes 24 days

Lone Oak Elementary School- 8:15 a.m. -3:45 p.m. 30 minutes 12 days

Farley Elementary School- 8:40 a.m.- 4:10 p.m. 30 minutes 12 days

Concord Elementary School- 8:20 a.m.- 3:50 p.m. 30 minutes 12 days

Heath Elementary School- 8:15 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. 30 minutes 12 days

Open Campus- 7:30 a.m.- 2:50 p.m. 45 minutes 8 days

McCracken County High School will hold graduation Saturday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Marquette Stadium. In the event of inclement weather, commencement ceremony will be held in Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena at MCHS.

