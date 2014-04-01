2 arrested in connection with meth investigation

Two people were arrested in connection with a meth investigation in Weakley County on Wednesday, March 26.

Christina Louise Harris, 46, was charged with possession of schedule 2 with intent to resale.

Johnny Thomas Cook, 36, was charged with initiation of meth manufacture and possession of both meth and marijuana.

Weakley County Sheriff's deputies went to 492 Foyshack Road in north Weakley County near Dukedom on Wednesday as part of an investigation into meth-related activities. They arrested Harris after several grams of finished meth were found in a coffee filter in her purse.

Deputies say a search warrant was then executed on the property and a meth lab was found inside a garage. In addition, they say more meth items were found inside the home and buried on the property.

According to the sheriff's department, the homeowner, Cook, was already in jail on a fugitive from justice warrant from Kentucky for back child support.

Deputies say this is the eighth meth lab or meth lab dump site found by the Weakley County Sheriff's Department in 2014.

According to the Tennessee Meth Task Force annual report for 2013, Weakley County law enforcement found 51 meth labs or meth lab dump sites. This was a 104 percent increase in meth labs found by law enforcement in 2012.

Only five other counties in Tennessee reported more labs and dumpsites found in 2013, and all of those were east of Nashville.

Anderson County led the state with 83 labs and dumpsites. Other west Tennessee counties reported the following meth lab finds:

Dyer County - 39

Gibson County - 30

Obion and Carroll Counties - 10

Henry County - 5

Lake County - 4



