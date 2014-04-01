Shop building catches fire in Cape Girardeau County

Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire west of Tilsit Tuesday afternoon.A metal shop building caught fire along the 1100 block of County Road 343 in Cape Girardeau County.

The shop was 100 feet from the house. The home was not damaged.



The homeowners were burning trash and it got out of hand. The homeowners left the home when the shop caught on fire.



No one was injured.

Fire crews from Fruitland, Millersville, Gordonville, and Jackson responded to the fire.



The shop is considered a total loss.

