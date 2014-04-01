MoDOT reminds drivers to go straight at Rte. 158/160 going to Po - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MoDOT reminds drivers to go straight at Rte. 158/160 going to Poplar Bluff

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri Department of Transportation asks that drivers headed to Poplar Bluff from Doniphan, please remember to go straight at Route 158/160 instead of turning left.

They say drivers turning left will run into the work zone on Route C (existing Route 67). The north end of Route C (existing Route 67) will remain closed for about two months, as work is completed at the intersection of Route 67, Route C and County Road 323.

The new interchange at Harviell is open.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

