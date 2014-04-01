West Frankfort woman shot in head dies, husband charged with mur - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

West Frankfort man charged with attempted murder of wife

West Frankfort woman shot in head dies, husband charged with murder

John Adams (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department) John Adams (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department)
Kendra Adams Kendra Adams
This is the house where John Adams was arrested. This is the house where John Adams was arrested.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) - A West Frankfort man has been charged with murder after his wife was found shot in the head in the couple's home.

According to West Frankfort Police Chief Shawn Talluto, a call came in around 11 a.m. Monday from 66-year-old John Adams who said he came into his house and found his wife, 52-year-old Kendra Adams, unresponsive on the floor.

Kendra Adams was taken to the hospital where a small caliber bullet wound was found at the base of her skull.

She was life support at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. She died Tuesday.

John Adams was taken into custody and a search warrant was executed at the couple's home at 1945 Old Marion Road.

Officers found a small caliber handgun concealed in the basement of the home.

The gun was found to be the same caliber as the injury sustained by Kendra Adams, but it has not been confirmed that the gun found was the gun that caused the injury.

After questioning, John Adams admitted to shooting Kendra Adams.

Adams is charged with two counts of first degree murder. His bond is set at $2 million.

Police say they have responded to the home in the past for family disputes, but those did not involve the John and Kendra Adams.

Stay with Heartland News on air and at kfvs12.com for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly