West Frankfort woman shot in head dies, husband charged with murder

A West Frankfort man has been charged with murder after his wife was found shot in the head in the couple's home.According to West Frankfort Police Chief Shawn Talluto, a call came in around 11 a.m. Monday from 66-year-old John Adams who said he came into his house and found his wife, 52-year-old Kendra Adams, unresponsive on the floor.Kendra Adams was taken to the hospital where a small caliber bullet wound was found at the base of her skull.She was life support at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. She died Tuesday.John Adams was taken into custody and a search warrant was executed at the couple's home at 1945 Old Marion Road.Officers found a small caliber handgun concealed in the basement of the home.The gun was found to be the same caliber as the injury sustained by Kendra Adams, but it has not been confirmed that the gun found was the gun that caused the injury.After questioning, John Adams admitted to shooting Kendra Adams.Adams is charged with two counts of first degree murder. His bond is set at $2 million.Police say they have responded to the home in the past for family disputes, but those did not involve the John and Kendra Adams.Stay with Heartland News on air and at kfvs12.com for updates to this developing story.