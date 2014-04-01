Poll: Illinois voters view political corruption as common - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

(KFVS) - Political corruption is an issue many in Illinois view as almost commonplace.

That's according to a new poll out this week from Southern Illinois University. SIU's Paul Simon Public Policy Institute polled 1001 registered Illinois voters and learned that 89-percent of those polled feel corruption is at least somewhat common in Illinois politics, with 53 percent of those saying they feel it is very common.

Pollsters say the results aren't surprising, but do shed a light on Illinois’ sad history of corrupt politicians.

"I think the reason so many people think there's so much corruption in the state is that historically, there has been a lot, more so than in many other states," said director David Yepsen of SIU's Paul Simon Public Policy Institute. “We’ve had governors in prison, but it's also local officials. Little things that go on that pop up in the news here or there, and the cumulative total of that is to really make people feel that corruption is a big problem."

County and city governments fared better in public opinion, except in Chicago where 54 percent of those polled said they feel corruption is very common in local politics.

Comparatively, only half the Windy City's percentage of downstate voters said they hold that opinion. Twenty-eight percent of those polled said they feel corruption is very common in downstate politics.

"Too many politicians and people in public life see public service as a means of personal gain; to make money for themselves, to get their friends a job," said Yepsen. "Until we return public service to public service, where you're actually doing something for people and that's your motive for doing it, then we're going to have this problem."

The poll of 1001 registered voters across the state conducted Feb. 12 -25 has a margin for error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

The survey found the following:

89 percent of Illinoisans feel corruption is somewhat common in the state, with 53 percent believing it's very common.

79 percent say corruption at the federal level is at least somewhat common, with 45 percent saying it's very common.

62 percent of all Illinoisans believe county or city political corruption is at least somewhat common, with 35 percent reporting local corruption to be very common.

However, 85 percent of those living in Chicago believe county or city political corruption is at least somewhat common, with 55 percent perceiving local corruption to be very common.

60 percent of respondents report that state or federal corruption has a good amount or quite a bit of an impact on their daily lives.On average, 45 percent of Illinoisans think county or city corruption has a good amount or quite a bit of an impact on their daily lives.

This finding varies significantly when broken down further:60 percent of people living in Chicago perceive county or city corruption to have a good amount or quite a bit of an impact on their daily lives.

45 percent of people living in Chicago Suburbs perceive county or city corruption to have a good amount or quite a bit of an impact on their daily lives.

Only 35 percent of people living downstate perceives county or city corruption to have a good amount or quite a bit of an impact on their daily lives.

TABLE 1: How common do Illinoisans perceive local political corruption to be?

Now thinking about your city or town, how common do you think political corruption by local government employees is? We’re talking about elected officials, political appointees, and civil servants.

 Total

 Chicago

 Chicago Suburbs

 Downstate
Very Rare

 13.5 percent

 3.5 percent

 15.8 percent

 16.3 percent
Somewhat Rare

 20.7 percent

 9.5 percent

 22.4 percent

 25.3 percent
Somewhat Common

 27.3 percent

 30 percent

 27 percent

 25.9 percent
Very Common

 34.8 percent

 54.5 percent

 30.8 percent

 28.2 percent
(Don’t Know)

 3.8 percent

 2.5 percent

 4 percent

 4.3 percent
TABLE 2: How common do Illinoisans perceive state political corruption to be?

Now thinking about your state, how common do you think political corruption by State government employees is? We’re talking about elected officials, political appointees, and civil servants.



 Total

 Chicago

 Chicago Suburbs

 Downstate
Very Rare

 1.4 percent

 3 percent            

1 percent

 2 percent
Somewhat Rare

 7.1 percent

 9.5 percent

 6.6 percent

 6.3 percent
Somewhat Common

 35.6 percent

 45 percent

 35.6 percent

 29 percent
Very Common

 53.1 percent

 39.5 percent

 54.2 percent

 60 percent
(Don’t Know)

 3 percent

 3 percent

 3 percent

 3 percent
TABLE 3: How common do Illinoisans perceive national political corruption to be?

Now thinking about the country, how common do you think political corruption by Federal government employees is? We’re talking about elected officials, political appointees, and civil servants.


 Total

 Chicago

 Chicago Suburbs

 Downstate
Very Rare

 4.7 percent

 5.5 percent

 4.6 percent

 4.3 percent
Somewhat Rare

 12.4 percent

 18 percent

 13.6 percent

 6.6 percent
Somewhat Common

 34.6 percent

 37 percent

 33.6 percent

 34.6 percent
Very Common

 44.8 percent

 34 percent

 44.2 percent

 52.8 percent
(Don’t Know)

 3.6 percent

 5.5 percent

 4 percent

 1.7 percent
TABLE 4: How much impact does local corruption have on Illinoisans’ lives?

How much of an impact do you think political corruption at the county or city level has on your life on a daily basis?


 Total

 Chicago

 Chicago Suburbs

 Downstate
None at all 12.2 percent

 7 percent

 12 percent

 16 percent
Some, but not much
 40.7 percent

 31.5 percent

 40.4 percent

 47.2 percent
A good amount

 23.5 percent

 29.5 percent

 23 percent

 20.3 percent
Quite a bit

 21.2 percent

 29.5 percent

 21.8 percent

 14.6 percent
(Don’t Know)

 2.5 percent

 2.5 percent

 2.8 percent

 2 percent
TABLE 5: How much impact does state corruption have on Illinoisans’ lives?

How much of an impact do you think political corruption at the state level has on your life on a daily basis?


 Total

 Chicago

 Chicago Suburbs

 Downstate
None at all

 6.1 percent

 8 percent

 5.4 percent

 6 percent
Some, but not much

 31.1 percent

 34 percent

 32.8 percent

 26.3 percent
A good amount

 29.2 percent

 28 percent

 28.4 percent

 31.2 percent
Quite a bit

 31.3 percent

 27 percent

 30.8 percent

 34.9 percent
(Don’t Know)

 2.4 percent

 3 percent

 2.6 percent

 1.7 percent
TABLE 6: How much impact does national corruption have on Illinoisans’ lives?

How much of an impact do you think political corruption at the Federal level has on your life on a daily basis?


 Total

 Chicago

 Chicago Suburbs

 Downstate
None at all

 7 percent

 8.5 percent

 8.6 percent

 3.3 percent
Some, but not much

 31 percent

 38 percent

 30.4 percent

 27.2 percent
A good amount

 24.9 percent

 23 percent

 24.8 percent

 26.3 percent
Quite a bit

 34.7 percent

 28 percent

 33.4 percent

 41.2 percent
(Don’t Know)

 2.5 percent

 2.5 percent

 2.8 percent

 2 percent

Live telephone interviews were conducted by Customer Research International of San Marcos, Texas. Cell phone interviews accounted for 30 percent of the sample. A Spanish language version of the questionnaire and a Spanish-speaking interviewer were made available. Customer Research International reports no Illinois political clients. The survey was paid for with non-tax dollars from the Institute's endowment fund.

