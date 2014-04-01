Car crashes into Kennett Walmart, driver facing charges

A car crashed into the Kennett Walmart late Monday night and the driver is now facing charges.

According to Kennett Police Chief Tim Trowbridge, the incident happened just before 11 p.m. when 19-year-old Vanessa Johnson of Arkansas passed out and drove into the Walmart.

Kennett police say three people were injured in the crash. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Trowbridge says there were no significant injuries, but Johnson was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police say charges on Johnson are pending on for assault, related to impaired at the time of the crash, and the passengers for minor in possession of alcohol.

The investigation is ongoing.

