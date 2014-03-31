Cape Girardeau Roller Girls vs. MO-KAN - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau Roller Girls vs. MO-KAN

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Jeffery Bazzell) (Source: Jeffery Bazzell)

The Cape Girardeau Roller Girls second bout of the 2014 season was a hard hitting, action packed match against the Mo-Kan Roller Girlz from Joplin, Missouri on Saturday March 29.

A portion of the proceeds benefiting Southeast Hospice, patient funds. You can join CGRG in helping raise much needed funds for hospice patients and their families by supporting the upcoming Adult Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday April 12.

CGRG and Mo-Kan first met last June at the Midwest Derbyfest Tournament in Lebannon, Mo. Mo-Kan won that bout knocking CGRG out of the double elimination tournament. CGRG was ready for a rematch.

Mo-Kan came out strong in the first half with a solid defense, only allowing CGRG 15 points to Mo-Kan’s 118. Although Mo-Kan had a substantial lead CGRG came back in the second half more determined than ever to overcome the point gap. CGRG’s defense strengthened as our jammer rotation of Queen Cobra, Flesner, SheKill Oneal, Block Widow, Molotov, Wicked Witch of the Midwest and Crazy Anya persevered on scoring an additional 90 points in the second half. With CGRG’s defenses working overtime the second half to stop the point bleeding , our talented blockers worked hard at slowing Mo-Kan’s jammers as well as penetrating the walls of Mo-Kan blockers. With a final score of 242-105, Mo-Kan took the win.

Bruise Fairy was voted MVP blocker and Queen Cobra the MVP jammer.

CGRG played every jam like it was the first, fighting hard and fast, cheered on by their fantastic fans. They say they look forward to seeing everyone again on April 26 at the Brase Arena building.

You can click here for more photos, courtesy of Jeffery Bazzell.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • NFL Hall of Famer Jackie Smith to speak in the Heartland

    NFL Hall of Famer Jackie Smith to speak in the Heartland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:20:40 GMT
    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. 

    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. 

  • Bears match offer sheet for Fuller, sign him to 4-year deal

    Bears match offer sheet for Fuller, sign him to 4-year deal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-03-21 00:42:47 GMT
    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller (Source: KFVS)The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller (Source: KFVS)

    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed him to a four-year contract.

    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed him to a four-year contract.

    •   
Powered by Frankly