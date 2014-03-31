2 southeastern IL counties rank highest per capita for concealed carry applications

2 southeastern IL counties rank highest per capita for concealed - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Two southeastern Illinois counties ranked the highest per capita for number of concealed carry applications, according to a newspaper analysis.

Hardin and White Counties topped the state for the most concealed carry permit requests based on their population. Each county had a rate of 12.5 applications per 1,000 residents. So far, 54 Hardin County residents have applied and 184 applications have come from White County residents.

Jackson County has issued 88 permits and Williamson County has issued just under 200.

Those who teach the concealed carry class say, as busy as they are, this only the beginning.

"We are still going to limit classes to 22 people, so that we can give them the one on one that they need because they are paying for it," said Mike Smith, Williamson County Gun Range president.

Smith said he expects an even bigger surge of folks wanting to come in and get their training as the weather gets warmer.

The Hardin County sheriff said he's not surprised at the totals.

Cook County, which is home to Chicago, had the least number of applications per capita: 2.3 per 1,000 residents.

As for if this is delaying the number of permits being issued, a spokesperson for the Illinois State Police said they're right on schedule.

