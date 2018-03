Century old schoolhouse gets new life

A Cape Girardeau schoolhouse more than a century old gets a new life. Hundreds of school children filed through the doors of Kage School between 1880 and 1966. Since then it has sat unused.That is until Rick Hetzel decided to buy the property and restore it to its original look. Inside they've found dozens of interesting items from old text books to chalkboards. It will eventually become a cottage style home but will retain the look of the schoolhouse."It's an exciting project," said Hetzel. "This is something you do with your heart. We have historians and experts working with us to make sure the integrity is restored properly. We are so excited about what it will look like and from hearing from former students or their families. If anyone wants to contribute pictures we are compiling a chronology of the project from start the finish.Right now there are stabilizing the bricking and floors and working on the windows to give it a solid foundation.The work could be finished by the end of the summer.It's was put on the National register of historic places in 2005.View the National Register of Historic Places Registration Form for the Kage School More: Ken Steinhoff - Kage School, a picture with a question mark