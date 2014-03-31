2 A-J Junior Wildcat wrestlers place at 2014 Girls Nationals in Okla.

Two of the A-J Junior Wildcats Wrestling Club’s top wrestlers capped their season off representing Team Illinois at the 2014 USAW Girls Folkstyle Nationals.

Each finished third in their respective brackets.

Zoee Sadler wrestled at 50 pounds in the Girls Division I (born 2005 to 2007) and finished the day with a record of 2-2.

“I always describe Zoee as perhaps our most consistent wrestler, any age,” said club president Rollie Hawk. “No fuss, she just goes out on the mat and executes.”

Catie Mays wrestled at 105 pounds in the Schoolgirl Division (born 2000 to 2001) and finished the day with a record of 3-2.

“Catie’s a major leader on our team. She doesn’t say a lot but leads by doing,” Hawk explained. “Nobody can question her work ethic. For her to be in only her third year and wrestling schoolgirl against girls who have often been wrestling for twice as long and to place nationally demonstrates how hard she’s worked.”

This is a nice highlight to an exciting season, according to Hawk.

“This puts our club on the map and in the history books in a big way. There have been so many highlights this season and we’ve barely had a chance to step back and catch our breath. This will give us a much needed chance to rest up and evaluate where we want to improve for next season, both in terms of the wrestlers and the management side of things. The key is to keep moving forward and to keep having a positive impact in kids’ lives.”

Complete results below, courtesy of Trackwrestling.com:

Girls Division I (05-07) 50 - Zoee Sadler's place is 3rd and has scored 28.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Zoee Sadler (Team Illinois) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Zoee Sadler (Team Illinois) won by fall over Lexxus McReynolds (Duncan) (Fall 0:54)

Semifinal - Zoee Sadler (Team Illinois) won by fall over Destiney Lofton (Minnesota) (Fall 0:35)

1st Place Match - Mikayla Barringer (Team Illinois) won by fall over Zoee Sadler (Team Illinois) (Fall 0:53)

2nd Place Match - Zao Estrada (Colorado Girls National Team) won by decision over Zoee Sadler (Team Illinois) (Dec 9-2)

Schoolgirl (2000-2001) 105 - Catherin Mays's place is 3rd and has scored 24.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Catherin Mays (Team Illinois) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Catherin Mays (Team Illinois) won by decision over Reina Lopez (Monzano Monarchs) (Dec 2-0)

Semifinal - Marissa Gallegos (Colorado Girls National Team) won by fall over Catherin Mays (Team Illinois) (Fall 2:29)

Cons. Semi - Catherin Mays (Team Illinois) won by major decision over Destiny Bailey (Farmington) (Maj 9-0)

3rd Place Match - Catherin Mays (Team Illinois) won by decision over Louisa Schwab (Team Illinois) (Dec 2-1)

2nd Place Match - Marissa Gallegos (Colorado Girls National Team) won by rule over Catherin Mays (Team Illinois) (RULE)

