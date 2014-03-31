Tractor trailer carrying herbicide overturns near Poplar Bluff - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tractor trailer carrying herbicide overturns near Poplar Bluff

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
(Source: Amanda Darnell Rommel)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Environmental agents are on the scene of a tractor trailer crash in Poplar Bluff.

Corporal Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says a tractor trailer overturned on the Hwy. 60/67 interchange in Poplar Bluff.

The trailer was carrying herbicide.

No one was hurt. The road is back open.

Crews are working to clean the scene and remove the trailer.

