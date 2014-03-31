Prescribed burn planned near Murphysboro, IL

The U.S. Forest Service and Shawnee National Forest is planning to conduct a prescribed fire on Tuesday, April 1, weather permitting.

The fire will be located in Jackson County about 8 miles northwest of Murphysboro. The prescribed fire area involves about 1,100 acres. Fire personnel will carefully monitor smoke being generated during the prescribed burn.

Members of the public can expect the bulk of smoke to be visible in mid-afternoon and dissipate after dark. Smoke will likely be most noticeable around the communities of Sand Ridge, Murphysboro, and the Kinkaid Lake and Lake Murphysboro areas.

