Cape Girardeau councilman resigns, 2 southeastern IL counties rank in number of concealed carry permits

Two southeastern Illinois counties ranked the highest per capita for number of concealed carry applications, according to a newspaper analysis.

Cape Girardeau councilman Trent Summers resigned because he is moving out of the city.

Good evening,

A Cape Girardeau city councilman has resigned because he is moving out of the city. Trent Summers has been representing Ward 3 in the Cape Girardeau City Council. Todd Tumminia talked to Summers today. He'll have more on the resignation; tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



Two southeastern Illinois counties ranked highest per capita for number of concealed carry applications, according to a newspaper analysis. Hardin and White Counties topped the state for the most concealed carry permit requests based on their population. Each county had a rate of 12.5 applications per 1,000 residents.



Environmental agents were on the scene of a tractor trailer crash in Poplar Bluff. Corporal Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a tractor trailer overturned on the Hwy. 60/67 interchange in Poplar Bluff.



Middle school students could face juvenile charges after a "sexting" incident at North County Middle School in Desloge, Missouri. Students are accused of spreading around nude photos of girls who attend the school through text messages. Kadee Brosseau talked to the superintendent and police chief today. You can click here for the story.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced the passing of Assistant Chief Roger Fields on Sunday. According to a news release, Assistant Chief Fields died at a hospital from "a complex medical condition." He served the police department for 26 years, and was promoted to assistant chief in 2009.



A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an apartment fire early Sunday morning in Kennett, Missouri. Police say Lewis Howard is charged with first degree arson.

Two people face charges after one was injured in a meth lab apartment fire on Friday in Miner, Missouri. Miner police say the cause of the fire was from a meth lab explosion. They say evidence was collected at the scene.

Yadier Molina's homer broke a seventh-inning tie and drew another round of loud boos while he rounded the bases on Monday, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.



In national news, hundreds of thousands of Americans rushed to apply for health insurance Monday as deadline day for President Barack Obama’s overhaul brought long waits and a new spate of website ills.

The search for Malaysia Airlines flight 370 is stepping up to a new level. There are now 10 aircraft and 10 ships crisscrossing the Indian Ocean, west of Australia, trying to find anything that proves the Boeing 777 went down in the area.

Amber Ruch

KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer

aruch@kfvs12.com

Facebook and Twitter

KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-NEWS