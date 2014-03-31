Scott Co. Sheriff's Dept. announces DWI checkpoint

The Southeast Missouri DWI Taskforce, along with the Scott County Sheriff's Office, announced an upcoming DWI checkpoint.

Sometime during the month of April, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 3 a.m., the sheriff's office said a DWI checkpoint and a heavy DWI saturation patrol will be conducted in Scott County.

"Driving while intoxicated is one of the most common violent crimes, randomly killing or injuring someone in Missouri every 1.7 hours. I encourage motorists to protect themselves by making sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint," Sheriff Walter said. "All drivers operating a motor vehicle while under the influence will be arrested, no warnings, no excuses."

