Middle school sexting - Last day for ACA signups - MLB Opening Day

A middle school in southeast Missouri is taking actions after reports that some of its students have been sexting. Kadee Brosseau talks with a school official and a parent on Heartland News at Six.A flood of last-minute applicants rushed to sign up for health insurance today, deadline day for President Barack Obama's health care law, with more than 125,000 people at a time using the fragile system despite a new spate of intermittent ills. Allison Twaits will have more about sign up on the local level today on Heartland News at Five.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced the passing of Assistant Chief Roger Fields Sunday. Flags were at half staff and the department draped a squad car with a black cloth to pay respects.



A teenager has published a study suggesting the federal government could save millions of dollars a year in printing costs by switching to a thinner typeface that uses less ink.

A driver got quite the scare Sunday afternoon as a traffic light fell onto a car's windshield If you ever worry a valet might scratch your car, just remember it could be a whole lot worse . A valet apparently forgot to put a car in park, Saturday night. It was 15 feet underwater by Sunday morning.

Come meet members of the Heartland Storm Team and get your weather radio programmed. Today kicks off the StormTeam's Weather Radio Week. We will be at the Orscheln Farm and Home Store in Perryville today. Grant Dade, Brian Alworth, Laura Wibbenmeyer and Bryan McCormick will be there to program your radio and do the weather live on Heartland News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

