Middle school sexting - Last day for ACA signups - MLB Opening D - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Middle school sexting - Last day for ACA signups - MLB Opening Day

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Phil PDS/MGN Online) (Source: Phil PDS/MGN Online)
A middle school in southeast Missouri is taking actions after reports that some of its students have been sexting. Kadee Brosseau talks with a school official and a parent on Heartland News at Six.

A flood of last-minute applicants rushed to sign up for health insurance today, deadline day for President Barack Obama's health care law, with more than 125,000 people at a time using the fragile system despite a new spate of intermittent ills. Allison Twaits will have more about sign up on the local level today on Heartland News at Five.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced the passing of Assistant Chief Roger Fields Sunday. Flags were at half staff and the department draped a squad car with a black cloth to pay respects.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an apartment fire early yesterday morning in Kennett.

Two people faces charges after one was injured in a meth lab apartment fire on Friday in Miner.

A new administrative rule regulating the release, transportation and harvest of feral swine, or wild hogs, in Illinois is now in effect.

A teenager has published a study suggesting the federal government could save millions of dollars a year in printing costs by switching to a thinner typeface that uses less ink.

A driver got quite the scare Sunday afternoon as a traffic light fell onto a car's windshield.

If you ever worry a valet might scratch your car, just remember it could be a whole lot worse. A valet apparently forgot to put a car in park, Saturday night. It was 15 feet underwater by Sunday morning.

Come meet members of the Heartland Storm Team and get your weather radio programmed. Today kicks off the StormTeam's Weather Radio Week. We will be at the Orscheln Farm and Home Store in Perryville today. Grant Dade, Brian Alworth, Laura Wibbenmeyer and Bryan McCormick will be there to program your radio and do the weather live on Heartland News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Batter up! With the start of the 2014 Major League Baseball, Trip Advisor announced its 10 best baseball parks. See if your favorite park reflects the best of America's pastime.

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon! Todd Richards will have highlight on Heartland Sports! Go Cardinals!

Christy Hendricks
Digital Content Director
Facebook
Twitter

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly