Symsonia Elementary school shows appreciation to support staff with 'bubble blowout'

Symsonia Elementary School cook Maureen Peppers leads a line of classified staff members as cafeteria manager Debbie Dew gets a high five from a student during a "bubble blowout."

The northeastern Graves County school recently celebrated Classified Staff Appreciation Week. Students, teachers, and administrators honored bus drivers, nutrition staff, nurses, administrative assistants, and instructional assistants throughout the week.

The celebration ended with the school's classified staff on parade as they walked through a gathering of students and faculty blowing bubbles to show their gratitude.

