2 arrested after meth lab explosion at Miner apartment

Two people faces charges after one was injured in a meth lab apartment fire on Friday in Miner.Billy Rex Arnold, 45, and Tonya Michelle Young, 39, are each charged with arson first degree injury/death result in fire/explosion in attempt to manufacture methamphetamine, distribute/manufacture/produce controlled substance, and possession of chemicals with the intent to produce controlled substance.They were taken to the Scott County Jail. Bond for each was set at $50,000 cash only.The Miner Police Department and Miner Fire Department were called to 200 State Highway H, apartment # 6 , in reference to an apartment fire Friday night.Arnold was flown to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment of severe burns. He was later released from the hospital and arrested.The cause of the fire was from a meth lab explosion, according to the Miner Police Department. Evidence was collected at the scene.The SEMO drug task force assisted and the State Fire Marshal's Office assisted in the investigation.