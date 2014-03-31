2 arrested after meth lab explosion at Miner apartment - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested after meth lab explosion at Miner apartment

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Billy Rex Arnold (Source: Miner Police Department) Billy Rex Arnold (Source: Miner Police Department)
Tonya Michelle Young (Source: Miner Police Department) Tonya Michelle Young (Source: Miner Police Department)
MINER, MO (KFVS) - Two people faces charges after one was injured in a meth lab apartment fire on Friday in Miner.

Billy Rex Arnold, 45, and Tonya Michelle Young, 39, are each charged with arson first degree injury/death result in fire/explosion in attempt to manufacture methamphetamine, distribute/manufacture/produce controlled substance, and possession of chemicals with the intent to produce controlled substance.

They were taken to the Scott County Jail. Bond for each was set at $50,000 cash only.

The Miner Police Department and Miner Fire Department were called to 200 State Highway H, apartment # 6 , in reference to an apartment fire Friday night.

Arnold was flown to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment of severe burns. He was later released from the hospital and arrested.

The cause of the fire was from a meth lab explosion, according to the Miner Police Department. Evidence was collected at the scene.

The SEMO drug task force assisted and the State Fire Marshal's Office assisted in the investigation.

