MoDOT: Traffic shift to new 4-lane Rte. 67 in Butler Co.

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri Department of Transportation says traffic will shift to the new four-lane section of Route 67 in Butler County on Monday, March 31 starting at 10 a.m., weather permitting.

This portion of the Route 67 is located from County Road 323 to south of Route 160/158. The new interchange at Harviell will also open.

During the traffic shift, MoDOT says the Missouri State Highway Patrol will stop traffic for about 20 minutes as crews modify traffic control. Traffic on the existing Route 67 north and south of Harviell will not have an outlet to the new pavement at this time. In addition, east and westbound traffic will be restricted.

Existing lanes of Route 67 from County Road 323 to Route 160/158 will be signed as Route C. The north end of Route C (existing Route 67) will remain closed for about two months, as work is finished at the intersection of Route 67, Route C and County Road 323.

According to MoDOT, drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution during this time and to seek alternate routes, if possible. the work zone will be marked with signs.

For more information, you can contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or click here to visit them online.

