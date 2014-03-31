Time is running out to enroll for health insurance without penalties

Time is running out to sign up for health insurance coverage under the new Affordable Care Act healthcare law.

Procrastination could cost you. If you miss the deadline, you may be fined one percent of your income or $95 whenever you file your 2014 income taxes.

At this point, the website Healthcare.gov says it is too late to mail in a paper application for the March 31 deadline, so all applications will have to be done online.

If you do not have access to a computer, you can enroll for coverage over the phone by calling the 24/7 healthcare hotline at 1-800-318-2596.

You can also apply in person by finding a free healthcare navigator near you. Just click here and enter your zip code.

There has been a deadline extension announced, but it only applies to people who have tried to enroll and have not been successful. If you have started to enroll, but cannot complete your application by midnight Monday, you will not be penalized as long as you attest to the fact that you did try to sign up.

