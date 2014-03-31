Time is running out to enroll for health insurance without penal - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Time is running out to enroll for health insurance without penalties

Time is running out to sign up for health insurance coverage under the new Affordable Care Act healthcare law.

Procrastination could cost you. If you miss the deadline, you may be fined one percent of your income or $95 whenever you file your 2014 income taxes.

At this point, the website Healthcare.gov says it is too late to mail in a paper application for the March 31 deadline, so all applications will have to be done online.

If you do not have access to a computer, you can enroll for coverage over the phone by calling the 24/7 healthcare hotline at 1-800-318-2596.

You can also apply in person by finding a free healthcare navigator near you. Just click here and enter your zip code.

There has been a deadline extension announced, but it only applies to people who have tried to enroll and have not been successful. If you have started to enroll, but cannot complete your application by midnight Monday, you will not be penalized as long as you attest to the fact that you did try to sign up.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • SPONSORED BY SOUTHEAST HEALTHHealthMore>>

  • Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:48 PM EST2018-03-07 18:48:36 GMT
    A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

  • Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-22 19:04:09 GMT
    43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

  • 103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-02-24 00:02:00 GMT
    103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly