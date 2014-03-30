Cape Police Department's assistant chief passes away

was loved and respected by family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers

The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced the passing of Assistant Chief Roger Fields Sunday.According to a news release, Assistant Chief Fields died at a local hospital from "a complex medical condition." He served the Police Department for 26 years, and was promoted to assistant chief in 2009.Before being promoted to assistant chief, Fields served as commander of the operations bureau for three years.Assistant Chief Fields "."Visitation will be Tuesday, April 1 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Connection Pointe Church, 1506 South Farmington Road in Jackson, Mo. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 2, also at Connection Pointe Church, with internment to be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau immediately after.