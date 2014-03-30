Cape Police Department's assistant chief passes away - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Police Department's assistant chief passes away

Cape Police Department's assistant chief passes away

Roger Fields, 2008 Roger Fields, 2008
The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced the passing of Assistant Chief Roger Fields Sunday.

According to a news release, Assistant Chief Fields died at a local hospital from "a complex medical condition." He served the Police Department for 26 years, and was promoted to assistant chief in 2009. 

Before being promoted to assistant chief, Fields served as commander of the operations bureau for three years.

Assistant Chief Fields "was loved and respected by family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers."

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 1 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Connection Pointe Church, 1506 South Farmington Road in Jackson, Mo. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 2, also at Connection Pointe Church, with internment to be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau immediately after.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly