Concealed carry high in southern IL - Kennett apt. fire - KY DUI - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Concealed carry high in southern IL - Kennett apt. fire - KY DUI crash

Southern IL conceal carry numbers are the highest in the state according to a newspaper article (Source: MGN). Southern IL conceal carry numbers are the highest in the state according to a newspaper article (Source: MGN).
Crews were called to this fire overnight in Kennett (Source: cNews). Crews were called to this fire overnight in Kennett (Source: cNews).
A Wickliffe woman was cited after a DUI crash overnight. A Wickliffe woman was cited after a DUI crash overnight.

Coming up tonight on Heartland News … A newspaper shows two far-southern Illinois counties have the highest per-capita number of concealed carry applications.

Sheriff Tim Brown says deputies from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department were called to an Emergency Room in Cape Girardeau because a man and a woman came in and were badly burned. Now his department is investigating. Kadee Brosseau has more on this story tonight at 10:01.

Kennett Fire crews were on the scene of an apartment fire early Sunday morning. A person of interest was taken into custody.

A Wickliffe, KY woman was cited for DUI after a crash overnight in McCracken County.

And, Kentucky State Police say one person has been injured when a car struck a horse drawn buggy in western Kentucky.

Lawmakers want to revive a Missouri program that funded property tax rebates for seniors and disabled homeowners who have been hit by fast rising property taxes.

Meantime, Illinois Gov. Quinn's budget holds a few surprises.

Brian McCormick says expect tonight to be mostly clear, quiet and chilly with a chance of rain tomorrow. Tune in to his first forecast tonight at 10:03.

Josh Frydman has NCAA college hoops and SEMO baseball highlights.

You may remember we showed you last night on Heartland News at 9 the video of the little girl who didn't want to turn four-years-old. Tonight, tune in around 9:50 to see a little boy throw a massive fit when he finds out he is getting a new little sister!

For more news, go to our mobile app.

Have a great evening -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly