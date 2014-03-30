Investigation after man, woman badly burned in East Cape Girardeau

Alexander County Sheriff Tim Brown says deputies from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department were called to an Emergency Room in Cape Girardeau because a man and a woman came in and were badly burned.

The sheriff’s office got the call at 5:40 a.m. Saturday morning. Deputies arrived at the hospital at 6 a.m.

The man and woman were both taken to a hospital in St. Louis.

According to the evidence at the house on Comanche Drive, something had caught on fire.

Deputies are looking into the incident as being a possible domestic issue.

One challenge with the investigation, both the man and woman are in the hospital with severe burns which makes questioning them right now difficult.

The sheriff says there were children in the house, but they were not injured.

Fire trucks were also on scene Saturday morning, but the house did not burn down.

Sheriff Brown says the investigation is ongoing.

