Wickliffe woman cited for DUI following DUI wreck

A Wickliffe woman was cited for DUI after a crash overnight in McCracken County. McCracken County deputies responded with Mercy Regional Ambulance and West McCracken fire crews to an injury crash on US 60 west near Queensway drive.It happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say 22-year-old Jamie Milgate of Wickliffe was driving her car eastbound on US 60 impaired. Her vehicle dropped off the right shoulder and collided with an earth embankment and a culvert.

Milgate was cited for DUI second offense and released at Baptist E. R. for medical treatment due to non-life threatening injuries.US 60 was partially blocked for 45 minutes during the incident.