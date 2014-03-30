Police: Man charged with arson tried to set himself on fire in a - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: Man charged with arson tried to set himself on fire in a pile of clothes

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) - A Kennett man has been arrested in connection with an apartment fire early Sunday morning in Kennett.

Kennett police say Lewis Howard, 23, is charged with first degree arson.

According to the Kennett Police Department, fire crews got a call of a fire at Candlelight Apartments at 307 South Vanderventer around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. 

Police say they believe the fire was intentionally set. A woman told police that Howard ran into home and told her he had set the apartments on fire in an attempt to kill himself.

According to the probable cause statement, Howard told police he tried to set himself on fire in a large pile of clothes because his girlfriend broke up with him.

Kennett Director of Public Safety John Mallott says the fire Kennett destroyed an eight unit apartment and threatened other nearby apartments.

No one was hurt.

The American Red Cross was notified and has responded to Kennett to provide emergency services to the occupants of the Candle Light Apartments.

The investigation continues.

