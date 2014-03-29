Shooting event benefits St. Jude's - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Shooting event benefits St. Jude's Children's Hospital

WOLF LAKE, IL (KFVS) -

About 250 shooters turned out for a St. Jude's Children's Hospital benefit shoot Saturday. 

Members of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity at Southern Illinois University hosted the 7th annual "A Shot at Life" event. 

It all took place at the World Shooting Complex in Sparta, Illinois. 

Organizer Ross Smith says participants were spread out over 15 shooting stations. He says there were events for the entire family. That's why many people at the event keep coming back year after year.  

"We have several people who have come back year after year after year, just because they enjoy the event so much," Smith said. "They like where the money goes, they like working with us, and they like shooting at the World Shooting Complex."

Smith says the event included the shoot, raffles, and a meal. The cost was $50. 

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.


  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

