Shooting event benefits St. Jude's Children's Hospital

About 250 shooters turned out for a St. Jude's Children's Hospital benefit shoot Saturday.



Members of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity at Southern Illinois University hosted the 7th annual "A Shot at Life" event.



It all took place at the World Shooting Complex in Sparta, Illinois.



Organizer Ross Smith says participants were spread out over 15 shooting stations. He says there were events for the entire family. That's why many people at the event keep coming back year after year.

"We have several people who have come back year after year after year, just because they enjoy the event so much," Smith said. "They like where the money goes, they like working with us, and they like shooting at the World Shooting Complex."

Smith says the event included the shoot, raffles, and a meal. The cost was $50.

