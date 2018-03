34th Annual Kenny Rogers Children's Center Telethon hopes to raise $400,000

Copyright 2014 KFVS . All rights reserved.

The 34th Annual Kenny Rogers Children's Center Telethon kicked off Saturday.The Kenny Rogers Children's Center is in Sikeston, Missouri. The center treats children with special needs with a wide range of developmental and therapeutic services free of charge for the families.The Kenny Rogers Children’s Center serves children with all types of special needs and developmental delays including Prematurity, Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, Spina Bifida, Muscular Dystrophy, Seizure Disorder, Autism, ADHD, Sensory Processing Dysfunction and many other developmental delays.The annual telethon helps raise money for the operating costs of the center. This year's goal is $400,000. It is held at the Sikeston Fieldhouse.The telethon can be viewed on Charter channel 11, SEMO Communications channel 12, New Wave channel 21, and YHC TV channel 21. It can also be viewed online at kennyrogerscenter.org and on the Kenny Rogers Children's Center page on Facebook Call 472-0397 or 877-472-0397 to donate.